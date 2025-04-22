As DePaul president called to testify on antisemitism, Congress seeks records

The Brief Members of Congress requested records from DePaul University over its handling of antisemitic incidents on campus. DePaul President Robert Manuel was called to testify before a Congressional committed on May 7 about antisemitism. The Congressional inquiry comes as DePaul faces a lawsuit from two Jewish students claiming it didn't protect them from being attacked.



Members of Congress are asking DePaul University officials for information about their handling of alleged antisemitic incidents on campus as the school’s president was called to testify before a House committee next month.

Congressional inquiry into DePaul

What we know:

President Robert L. Manuel was called to appear before the House Committee on Education & Workforce on May 7, according to a committee announcement.

Manuel is expected to appear alongside the presidents of California Polytechnic State University and Haverford College in Pennsylvania.

Then, in a letter dated April 21, the committee asked Manuel and Michael Scudder, the chairman of the university’s Board of Trustees, for "records critical to the committee’s oversight investigation."

The committee claimed that DePaul might be violating federal civil rights law if it did not address antisemitism on campus.

In a statement, DePaul University said:

"DePaul President Robert L. Manuel has received an invitation to testify before Congress. He looks forward to having the conversation with our lawmakers and describing all that DePaul has done to confront antisemitism on campus."

DePaul faces lawsuit over attack

The backstory:

The congressional hearing comes as DePaul faces a lawsuit from two Jewish students who were attacked on campus last November. They claim that DePaul failed to protect its Jewish students.

The students, Max Long and Michael Kaminsky, were attacked on Nov. 6, 2024, when they were peacefully advocating for Israel on DePaul’s campus. A masked man confronted them and made antisemitic remarks before another person struck Long from behind. Kaminsky was also assaulted while trying to help.

Adam Erkan, 20, was charged earlier this month with two counts of hate crime and two counts of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm in connection with the attack. He is not a DePaul student.

Police were still looking for the second suspect involved as of earlier this month.

DePaul has a page on its website titled "Confronting Antisemitism" with resources for students. Part of the page says "DePaul condemns all forms of hatred, including antisemitism. We are committed to ensuring DePaul is a safe and welcoming space for every member of our community."

A spokesperson for DePaul University did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the Congressional inquiry.