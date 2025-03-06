DePaul University bans pro-Palestinian group from campus amid planned protest

A pro-Palestinian group is protesting at DePaul University Thursday afternoon, but university officials said the group will not be welcome.

What we know:

DePaul officials said the group, "Behind Enemy Lines," has caused violence in the past and is not a registered student organization.

About a dozen protesters gathered outside the quad as university security monitored the situation.

The group has organized similar events in other cities.

Last spring, DePaul students participated in demonstrations on the quad in support of Palestine, which at times led to clashes with pro-Israel demonstrators.

Similar Protest in New York:

A similar protest took place Wednesday at Barnard College in New York City, where protesters staged a sit-in in the library.

Several hours later, the NYPD responded to a bomb threat and evacuated the building. Police later determined it was not a real threat.

What they're saying:

"We have banned Behind Enemy Lines – which is not, nor ever was, a registered student organization at DePaul – from campus because they promoted violence. We will enforce DePaul's policies to keep our students safe and ensure this group does not gather on campus. We are also working closely with the Chicago Police Department," said a DePaul spokesperson.

What's next:

The group says it will protest the campus ban beginning at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

More updates will be provided as they become available.