Deputy shot in Milwaukee during foot pursuit; suspect sought, 1 arrested

A Milwaukee County sheriff's deputy was shot and wounded after a traffic stop that led to a foot pursuit near 68th and Adler in Milwaukee early Wednesday, Jan. 26. The deputy was taken to the hospital and is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, around 2:08 a.m. a deputy conducted a traffic stop near 68th and Adler for a registration violation. While on scene, that deputy requested assistance.

As additional deputies arrived, the driver and passenger of the stopped vehicle fled the scene on foot. The driver was taken into custody near the on-ramp of I-94 near 68th Street after a brief foot pursuit. Deputies and West Allis police searched for the second subject.

Shorty after 3 a.m. officials say a male subject climbed out of a garbage bin near 64th and Adler. A perimeter was established. As the subject was approached by a deputy, the subject produced a firearm and fired at the deputy. The deputy was struck several times in the arms and torso.

Officials then began a search for the shooting suspect – and a shelter in place was ordered. During the search, authorities found a male subject behind a vehicle near 60th and Main and issued commands to cooperate. At that time, officials heard a single gunshot – and found the subject lying on the ground from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell Lucas said in a press conference that they have not established whether this is connected to the shooting of the deputy. As of 9 a.m., the shelter in place remains in effect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crimestoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

Additionally, Milwaukee Public Schools announced, in an abundance of caution, both Burbank and MacDowell Montessori Schools have transitioned to virtual learning due to an ongoing investigation with law enforcement in the area.

Students and families can expect additional outreach from their child's teacher on instructions for virtual learning. Staff who are in need of access to technology for virtual learning are welcome to use either North Division or Hamilton High School for support.

Families can receive breakfast and lunch from an MPS school close to their home.

A "shelter in place" notice has gone out to mobile phones in that part of Milwaukee – to be on the lookout for the suspect who is to be considered armed and dangerous. The notice indicates the suspect is described as a male, Black, with a skinny build who is wearing a black t-shirt and no coat.

West Allis & Milwaukee police departments are assisting in the search.

Call 911 if anyone suspicious in the area is observed.

Reaction

Acting Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson

"My thoughts are with the Milwaukee County sheriff’s deputy who was shot this morning. His courageous actions early this morning deserve our deepest gratitude. I wish him a speedy and full recovery.

"I also offer my appreciation to other members of law enforcement. They are working to make our community safer, often under difficult and dangerous conditions.

"The Milwaukee Police Department immediately joined the response to the shooting, cooperating with the Sheriff’s Department. Going forward, Milwaukee Police will be leading the investigation into the incident.

"I encourage anyone with relevant information to reach out to investigators."