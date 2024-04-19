New Chipotle restaurant with drive-thru pickup lane for digital orders opening in Chicago suburb

Chipotle Mexican Grill is set to open its newest location in Des Plaines on Tuesday.

The restaurant will be the first Chipotle in the northwest suburb with a Chipotlane — a drive-thru pickup lane for digital orders.

The restaurant is located at 1361 Lee Street and will operate daily from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. The new location will introduce the fan-favorite Chicken al Pastor to its menu, available for a limited time.

For those looking for job opportunities, Chipotle is actively hiring at the Des Plaines location and across the United States. With approximately 30 jobs available per location, Chipotle offers competitive benefits, including a crew bonus that provides the opportunity to earn an extra month's worth of pay each year, a debt-free college degree program, and English as a second language support. Moreover, employees and their families have access to mental healthcare services.

For more information on job opportunities, those interested can visit chipotle.com/careers.