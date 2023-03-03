Des Plaines man accused of holding gun to girlfriend's head while counting down: police

Bond was set at $750,000 Friday for a Des Plaines man facing an attempted murder charge after he allegedly beat his girlfriend and threatened her life multiple times with a handgun pointed at her head, according to police.

Kristofer Allen Michael Thompson, 34, also faces felony counts of aggravated domestic battery and unlawful restraint in the attack, Des Plaines police said in a statement.

Thompson returned home around 12:50 a.m. Wednesday after drinking at a bar, and was upset about two people he had met that night, police said.

Thompson entered the 30-year-old woman's bedroom and began accusing her of working for the CIA before grabbing a handgun and pointing it at her head, according to police.

Kristofer Thompson (Des Plaines police)

Over the next several hours, police said Thompson struck the woman several times in the head with his fists and the butt of the gun, and threatened her life multiple times, often giving a countdown before stopping at the last moment.

Around 6 a.m., the woman was able to escape the home as Thompson slept, and drove to the 1300 block of Miner Street where she contacted police.

When officers arrived at the woman's location, they discovered multiple injuries to her head and arms, police said. The woman received treatment for her injuries at a local hospital.

Thompson was taken into custody at the residence in the 1700 block of Orchard Street around 8:15 a.m., officials said.

The Cook County state's attorney's office approved felony charges against Thompson, and bond was set at $750,000, according to police.

He is due to appear in court again on March 14.