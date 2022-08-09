Des Plaines man accused of using Craigslist to sexually assault women

A suburban man is accused of using Craigslist to find a roommate, but what he allegedly did next has sparked a warning from police.

The Cook County sheriff says these attacks on women appear to be planned and pre-meditated. Now, police worry there may be other victims.

The suspect from Des Plaines is now behind bars - 67-year-old Farhad Tanzif. He's facing four Class X felonies — all criminal sexual assault.

Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart says Tanzif is accused to posting an ad on Craigslist looking for a roommate and at least three times a woman has answered, moved in and Tanzif then allegedly assaulted her.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

The most recent incident happened at a home on Golf Road in Des Plaines.

The sheriff is worried that since it has been the exact same crime three times, there may be more victims or near victims.

"For those who might have been victimized, who are afraid to come forward, because they just want to put it behind them … he's in custody now and I believe we have a very, very, very solid case. And so I believe he'll be in custody for a long time now," said Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart.

The sheriff says if you are a victim and you feel comfortable, they would like to talk to you.

Tanziff, if convicted is looking at six to 30 years behind bars.