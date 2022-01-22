Des Plaines man arrested in sexual assault at truck stop

article

A Des Plaines man is under arrest for a sexual assault at a truck stop.

Illinois State Police said that Bertin O. Alanis Garcia, 55, attacked someone at 201 Loves Crossing, in Hampshire, Kane County on Jan. 8.

Alanis Garcia was arrested on Jan. 21 and is charged with four counts of criminal sexual assault, two counts of criminal sexual abuse, and two counts of driving while license is revoked for DUI.

He is being held at the Kane County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS