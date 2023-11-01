Des Plaines man charged with armed robbery, attempted kidnapping

A Chicago-area man was charged in connection with an armed robbery and an attempted kidnapping Monday afternoon in the Bridgeport neighborhood.

Raymond Marshall, 34, allegedly was a part of a group who attacked and placed restraints on a 35-year-old man who they robbed with a weapon in the 3600 block of South Morgan Street, police said.

Marshall was arrested minutes later in the 700 block of West 35th Street. He was charged with armed robbery with a dangerous weapon and attempted kidnapping with force or threat of force.

Marshall, of Des Plaines, has a detention hearing scheduled for Wednesday.

No further information was provided.