Des Plaines man charged with attempted murder in motel stabbing

A man from Des Plaines is facing attempted murder charges after allegedly stabbing a motel employee Thursday.

Police say Jeremy Starling, 32, was arrested at a long-term residence motel located at 1322 Rand Road after stabbing an employee during a fight.

A witness, another employee at the motel, called police when Starling began fighting with the victim. The witness told police the victim was bleeding heavily from being stabbed in the head, face and arm.

When officers arrived, Starling had returned to his room. They called him on the phone, he exited his unit and was arrested.

The victim was identified as 41-year-old Ignacio Zepeda. He was treated on scene before being transported to an area hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

Investigators say Starling and the victim exchanged a few words before the incident, but the attack was mainly unprovoked.

Starling is scheduled to appear at a bond hearig.