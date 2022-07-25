Des Plaines man charged with DUI in crash that killed Mount Prospect man

A 24-year-old Des Plaines man was driving under the influence when he blew a red light and struck another driver with his vehicle in Arlington Heights, killing a 52-year-old Mount Prospect man, police said.

Around 2 a.m. on Saturday, Arlington Heights police responded to the intersection of Arlington Heights Road and Gold Road for a two-vehicle traffic crash.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a 52-year-old man dead in his 2006 Honda Accord, police said. A 24-year-old man who was driving a 2015 Nissan Sentra was also injured and taken to an area hospital for treatment.

According to a preliminary investigation, the Honda was traveling northbound on Arlington Heights Road and passing through the intersection with Golf Road when the Nissan disobeyed a red light heading westbound and struck the Honda.

The Honda mounted the curb, struck a traffic signal control box, and then came to a rest in a gas station parking lot, police said.

An autopsy found the driver of the Honda, who has yet to be identified, died of blunt force trauma as a result of the collision. His death was ruled an accident.

The driver of the Nissan — identified as Bryam E. Campos Mendoza — has been hit with a number of charges, including Reckless Homicide and Aggravated Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol Causing Death.

A bond hearing was scheduled for Monday.