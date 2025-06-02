Des Plaines man faces felony charges after firing Glock at passing car, police say

The Brief Freddie Reynoso, 18, is charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm and two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon after allegedly shooting at a moving vehicle in Des Plaines on May 30. Police say Reynoso fled on foot after firing multiple rounds from a Glock, later admitting to the shooting and leading investigators to the hidden weapon at a friend’s home. Authorities recovered six shell casings at the scene and confirmed Reynoso did not have a FOID card or concealed carry license; charges were approved May 31.



An 18-year-old Des Plaines man is facing felony gun charges after police say he opened fire on a passing vehicle and then fled the scene on foot.

What we know:

Freddie Reynoso, 18, is charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm and two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, according to Des Plaines police.

Pictured is Freddie Reynoso, 18. (Des Plaines PD )

The charges stem from a shooting that occurred shortly after 4 p.m. May 30 in the 1800 block of Ash Street. Police said Reynoso exited a black Ford F-150 and fired several shots at a vehicle traveling north on Ash Street. He then fled on foot, leaving the truck behind.

Officers located the truck and contacted its registered owner, who was identified as Reynoso’s mother. Later that evening, Reynoso turned himself in to investigators, police said.

During questioning, Reynoso allegedly admitted to firing a Glock handgun at the passing vehicle, claiming it had been circling the block prior to the shooting. He told police he fled to a friend’s home in the 1800 block of Pine Street and hid the gun in a backpack.

Investigators later recovered the firearm with the homeowner’s permission. Police also recovered six shell casings from the scene.

What's next:

Authorities said Reynoso does not possess a valid Firearm Owner’s Identification card or a concealed carry license.

His felony charges were approved May 31.