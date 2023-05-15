Des Plaines man fatally injured in motorcycle crash

A man was killed last weekend when his motorcycle was struck by a car in northwest suburban Des Plaines.

The accident happened Saturday night at the intersection of Rand Road and Golf Road, Des Plaines police said.

John E. Lawson, 60, was driving a 2020 Honda motorcycle on Rand Road when he was struck by a 2013 Kia Optima while turning left onto Golf Road, police said.

He was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead, according to officials.

The driver of the Kia, a male juvenile, and two passengers were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the crash.