Des Plaines police seeking hit-and-run driver who killed 41-year-old man

The Des Plaines Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver of a silver sedan who struck and killed a 41-year-old man on Monday and then fled the scene.

Around 10:30 p.m., Des Plaines police responded to an unresponsive man lying in the westbound lanes of Touhy Ave. east of Lee St.

The man was transported to Lutheran General Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 11:02 p.m.

He’s been identified as Ian Clark, a resident of Des Plaines.

According to police, Clark was walking northbound across Touhy Ave. when he was struck by a silver sedan. The vehicle got caught at a red light at Touhy Ave. and Lee St. before fleeing westbound on Touhy after the light changed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Des Plaines Police Department at 847-391-5400.