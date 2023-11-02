Des Plaines police seek man who approached children with zip ties, extension cord

Des Plaines police are looking for a "suspicious" man who approached two boys who were playing in a park Wednesday afternoon.

A 17-year-old boy and his 8-year-old brother were playing at Jaycee Park around 5:40 p.m. when they were approached by a man who was roughly 30 years old, wearing all black and carrying an extension cord and zip ties, according to police.

Before he made contact with the children, the suspect apparently noticed one of the brothers was older and retreated to his vehicle, which was a black SUV with silver rims and tinted windows, police said.

The children returned home and the suspect followed them in his vehicle until they went inside.

Officers searched for the vehicle in the area but did not find the suspect.

Anyone who has information about the suspect is asked to contact Des Plaines police at (847) 391-6129.