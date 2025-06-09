Des Plaines woman charged with DUI in crash that killed passenger: police
DES PLAINES, Ill. - A Des Plaines woman has been charged with driving under the influence after a crash earlier this month that killed her passenger, police said.
What we know:
Giovanna Rodriguez-Fuentes, 28, is charged with aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol, according to Des Plaines police.
The crash occurred around 11:54 p.m. June 1 near Algonquin Road and Leslie Lane.
Police said Rodriguez-Fuentes was driving a Toyota Prius when it rear-ended a slow-moving Volvo truck traveling eastbound on Algonquin.
Nazly Rodriguez-Munoz, a passenger in the Prius, died as a result of the crash.
Rodriguez-Fuentes was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities said forensic evidence later confirmed she had been driving under the influence at the time of the collision.
Charges Filed :
Charges were filed at 3:51 p.m. June 3. Rodriguez-Fuentes was released to Cook County sheriff’s police on June 5.
She is scheduled to appear in court June 11 at the Skokie Courthouse.