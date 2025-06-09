Des Plaines woman charged with DUI in crash that killed passenger: police

The Brief Giovanna Rodriguez-Fuentes, 28, is charged with aggravated DUI after a June 1 crash in Des Plaines that killed her passenger, Nazly Rodriguez-Munoz, police said. Police say Rodriguez-Fuentes rear-ended a slow-moving Volvo truck on Algonquin Road while under the influence of alcohol. She was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries and is due in court June 11 at the Skokie Courthouse.



A Des Plaines woman has been charged with driving under the influence after a crash earlier this month that killed her passenger, police said.

What we know:

Giovanna Rodriguez-Fuentes, 28, is charged with aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol, according to Des Plaines police.

The crash occurred around 11:54 p.m. June 1 near Algonquin Road and Leslie Lane.

Police said Rodriguez-Fuentes was driving a Toyota Prius when it rear-ended a slow-moving Volvo truck traveling eastbound on Algonquin.

Nazly Rodriguez-Munoz, a passenger in the Prius, died as a result of the crash.

Rodriguez-Fuentes was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities said forensic evidence later confirmed she had been driving under the influence at the time of the collision.

Charges Filed :

Charges were filed at 3:51 p.m. June 3. Rodriguez-Fuentes was released to Cook County sheriff’s police on June 5.

She is scheduled to appear in court June 11 at the Skokie Courthouse.