Desperate search continues for missing woman last seen running on surveillance video in Burbank

The desperate search continues for a missing woman who was last seen almost two days ago in suburban Burbank.

Desiree Brongel, 22, was last seen early Tuesday morning and was captured on several surveillance systems.

Home surveillance video captured Brongel leaving her residence in Chicago at 1:13 a.m. Tuesday.

From there, she got into an Uber and headed to see her ex-partner.

"The ex-partner called and reported her missing saying she left in distress and that's why the police were urged to come quickly," said Emily Tatar, friend of Brongel.

At 1:48 a.m. near Brongel’s ex’s home, she was seen on another home surveillance system.

This time, she was in the 8500 block of Sayre Avenue in Burbank.

She is seen in the video looking around the corner, and then suddenly, she takes off running.

That was the last time she was seen and her friends and family are left wondering where she could be.

"When I looked at the video, it looks like she is looking back and forth and possibly running away from someone," said Tatar. "Her ex did also say she was distressed, so I don't know. It does look like she's running toward Harlem."

Brongel’s phone last pinged at 86th and Harlem Avenue at Tony’s Fresh Market in Bridgeview.

Family and friends organized a search party in that area passing out fliers.

"Her loved ones want her home safe and we all care about her," said Tatar.

Desiree is described as 5’5" weighing 115 pounds with brown hair.

Burbank police are investigating Brongel’s disappearance.