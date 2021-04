article

A 13-year-old girl was reported missing from Austin on the West Side.

Dezire Kirkland was last seen about midnight Tuesday and is missing from the first block of North Lotus Avenue, Chicago police said. She may need medical attention.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

She is 5-foot-3, 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area Four SVU detectives at 312-746-8251.