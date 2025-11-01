DHS detail arrests made in Albany Park, Evanston, Skokie on Halloween

The Brief Federal officials say 10 undocumented immigrants were arrested by U.S. Border Patrol agents on Oct. 31 — five in Albany Park and five in Evanston and Skokie — with one person remaining in ICE custody pending immigration proceedings. In Evanston , a Border Patrol vehicle was rear-ended and surrounded during an operation, leading agents to use pepper spray and arrest three U.S. citizens for alleged violence against law enforcement. Evanston officials , including Mayor Daniel Biss, condemned the federal actions, accusing ICE and CBP of "deliberately causing chaos" and calling for the agencies to leave the city.



According to Department of Homeland Security's Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin, five illegal immigrants were arrested by U.S. Border Patrol agents in Albany Park and five illegal immigrants were arrested in Evanston and Skokie, and on Oct. 31.

Three U.S. citizens were arrested in Evanston on Oct. 31, "as a result of their violence against law enforcement," officials said.

Albany Park:

Five illegal immigrants from Guatemala, India, Ecuador, and Mexico were arrested by U.S. Border Patrol, according to federal officials.

One of the individuals had previously been ordered to leave the country by an immigration judge. This person will stay in ICE custody and receive full due process pending immigration proceedings, according to federal officials.

"We encourage all illegal aliens to take control of their departure with the CBP Home App,"McLaughlin said. "The United States is offering illegal aliens $1,000 and a free flight to self-deport now. We encourage every person here illegally to take advantage of this offer and reserve the chance to come back to the U.S. the right legal way to live the American dream. If not, you will be arrested and deported without a chance to return."

Evanston & Skokie:

According to Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin, U.S. Border Patrol agents were being aggressively tailgated by a red car, during an operation at Oakton Street and Ashbury Avenue in Evanston. Agents tried to make a U-turn to deter the vehicle, but the car crashed into the agents' vehicle. Next, a crowd surrounded agents and their vehicle, "verbally abusing and spitting on them."

One person was arrested. In a statement, McLaughlin said the individual was actively resisting arrest and pepper spray was used "to deter the agitator and disperse the crowd."

Three U.S. citizens were arrested "as a result of their violence against law enforcement," according to federal officials.

"This incident is not isolated and reflects a growing and dangerous trend of violence and obstruction," McLaughlin said. "Over the past several days, we’ve seen an increase in assaults and deliberate vehicle rammings targeting federal law enforcement during operations. These confrontations highlight the dangers our agents face daily and the escalating aggression toward law enforcement. The violence must end."

According to federal officials, five illegal immigrants from Mexico were arrested in Evanston and Skokie on Friday, "whose criminal histories include criminal trespass and multiple illegal entries into the country."

The other side:

Federal immigration activity in Evanston on Halloween led to a crash, several arrests, and a heated news conference where city officials accused ICE and CBP of "deliberately causing chaos" across the northern suburbs.

Evanston Police confirmed there was one crash involving a federal vehicle and said agents used pepper spray during a confrontation.

Shortly before 12:30 p.m., police responded to a crash in which a vehicle rear-ended a federal vehicle. The collision led to a disturbance with community members, authorities said.

No local arrests were made, and the investigation remains ongoing.

City officials accused U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and U.S. Customs and Border Protection of "deliberately causing chaos" in Evanston, Skokie and nearby suburbs. The city also issued a public alert Friday warning of an increased federal presence "in and around Evanston."

"Our message for ICE is simple: Get the hell out of Evanston," Mayor Daniel Biss said during the conference.