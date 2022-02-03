Dibs debacle: Alderman wages war on Chicago winter tradition

Parking dibs are as much a part of Chicago winter as potholes and at least one Chicago alderman thinks they can be just as annoying.

Many residents say if they worked hard to shovel out a parking spot in front of their home they should be the only one who gets to park there—that's how dibs were born.

Marking your spot with some old furniture, a lawn chair, a garbage bin or bucket, is a longtime tradition in the city.

But some people who live in the 15th Ward may have gone home this past Monday to find their dibs and parking spot taken.

Ald. Ray Lopez (15th) said he had nine truckloads of dibs that were set out after the Jan. 23 snow, removed earlier this week.

He said the city's practice of waiting until March to have the Department of Streets and Sanitation clear them isn't cutting it.

"We received so many complaints in the last week since the last snowfall, that we had to take action," said Lopez.

Dibs advocate Robert Jones said shovelers should be rewarded.

"Well let [Lopez] come out and dig it out," said Jones. "If you dig it out you should get to park there."

Lorenzo Evans said no one is complaining about dibs on his block.

"They have an understanding that if they saw you dig out that spot they won't park it," Evans said. I have heard stories where people have gotten into spots and they got beat up or shot over a spot. But if somebody gets in my spot I just pick out another one."

Jacqui Sturgess, a senior and cancer patient who has dibs holding her parking spot, disagrees.

"Please Alderman Lopez understand that we have a variety of homeowners in your district and we would like to hold dibs. I'm also a widow my daughter and my grandson are not in the city. I have to do snow removal myself," she said.

But Lopez, who spent Thursday morning snow-blowing sidewalks for seniors, said too many people are taking advantage of the practice.

"We had houses taking up seven spots on a block and it was just aggravating everyone," he said.

"Once the snow is gone, the dibs should be gone too. So no, I'm not going to get you during the blizzard, but a week from now we will be back."

In the meantime, the alderman encouraged any resident who needs help clearing a spot a sidewalk or a street, to contact his office. But he's also calling on residents to help their neighbors and use common sense.