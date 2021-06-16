Digital license plates could solve carjacking crisis in Illinois, alderman suggests

Secretary of State candidate and 17th Ward Ald. David Moore is calling on Illinois to adopt digital license plates to replace the current metal ones to help solve the carjacking epidemic.

Moore said the digital license plate platform is capable of sending alerts about stolen vehicles to notify the police and the public. It can also provide the vehicle's owner with the location of their stolen vehicle.

"While law enforcement struggles to stop carjackings, DLPs will help Illinois drivers close the gap between the time a carjacking happens and police respond by alerting everyone within eyeshot," Moore said in a statement.

Moore said digital license plates can also notify the public about Amber or Silver alerts.

A digital license plate. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

The digital license plate platform would also render vehicle registration, renewal, and titling "a thing of the past," Moore said.

Similar to cellular phones, digital license plates use the same network to communicate, Moore said.

California, Arizona and Michigan have passed legislation for digital license plates on all motor vehicles.

There is no information on the cost of digital license plates.