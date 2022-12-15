Dino story time held at Field Museum

Some local kids got a cool opportunity to discover dinosaurs at the Field Museum Thursday.

There was Dino Story Time in the museum's Hall of Dinosaurs.

It's a partnership with the Chicago Public Library letting kids explore pre-historic creatures and learn more about the past.

A librarian read Dino stories and led Dino-themed songs, and then a Field Museum Dino expert was on hand to answer the kid's questions.

"They can be here in the Field Museum and actually see the real fossilized bones of different dinosaurs in this hall," said Jeff Schroder, Public Learning Experiences Coordinator.

The exhibit starts Friday in the Science Hall of the Museum for Children featuring real bones from a brachiosaurus.