Director of 'Bridgerton' and 'Grey's Anatomy' brings Netflix users 'Partner Track'

One of the most accomplished television directors working today has brought her skills to Netflix’s newest drama – and it has turned into one of the streaming service’s most popular new series.

Julie Anne Robinson – whose career credentials include directing series like "Bridgerton," "Grey’s Anatomy," "Scandal," "Weeds," "Nurse Jackie," "Orange is the New Black" and "Grace and Frankie" – is now one of the creative minds behind the hit new series "Partner Track."

Robinson spoke with FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton about the evolution of viewers’ watching habits – from waiting week-to-week for new episodes to bingeing entire seasons in a single sitting.

"If they’re available to me, I’ll sit down and watch all eight (episodes)," Robinson said. "I remember back in the day of network television dominance, we were always searching for the hook – what’s the hook that’s going to bring them back the next week."

The director added "It’s kind of weirdly a different type of hook, the binging hook – where you want somebody to stay on a few more seconds and they’ll start binging the next one."

"Partner Track" is streaming now on Netflix.