Disaster Proclamation issued for several Illinois counties after July storms, flooding

The Brief Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued a disaster proclamation for multiple Illinois counties after severe storms and flooding in July. The declaration highlights depleted local resources and the need for state and federal support in recovery efforts. Pritzker has requested federal assistance, which, if approved, would provide FEMA aid and SBA disaster loans to the affected communities.



Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued a disaster proclamation in several Illinois counties following severe storms and flooding last month.

The affected areas include Cook, Henry, Fulton, St. Clair, Washington, Winnebago, and Will counties. The declaration comes after extensive assessments by the Illinois Emergency Management Agency and Office of Homeland Security (IEMA-OHS) in collaboration with local governments, revealing widespread damage and destruction in the impacted communities.

According to the IEMA-OHS, local resources have been depleted, necessitating state and federal intervention to manage recovery efforts. Pritzker emphasized the urgency of mobilizing resources to accelerate recovery and support affected residents.

"Many areas across the state suffered extensive damage due to last month’s torrential rain, high winds, and flooding," Pritzker said in a statement.

The severe weather event led to significant property damage, power outages, and blocked roadways. The storm also disrupted transportation, with debris and flooding hindering access to various areas.

Pritzker has requested federal assistance through a Major Disaster Declaration from the President.

If approved, this would enable impacted communities to receive aid from FEMA and disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). The disaster proclamation is now in effect, allowing local governments to access additional state resources and emergency personnel to aid in recovery efforts.