Disco Demolition: One of the most dubious moments in Chicago sports history

Saturday will mark the 46th anniversary of one of the most infamous escapades in Chicago sports history.

And all these years later, a photographer who documented the event says it still resonates.

‘A party on the field’

The backstory:

Disco Demolition was supposed to be a fun promotional event hosted by the White Sox at what was then Comiskey Park, but it ended with a riot and a lasting impact on both the team and the city.

Paul Natkin was a young rock ‘n’ roll photographer hired by Chicago radio station WLUP to document the promotion at Comiskey Park on July 12, 1977.

"We had no idea that this was going to happen," said Natkin. "So the deal was, if you brought a disco record you got in for 98 cents, [because the Loop] FM 98."

The promotion was the brainchild of Mike Veeck, son of White Sox owner Bill Veeck. It starred the Loop’s red hot radio personality Steve Dahl, who was leading a campaign against the popularity of disco music.

"He was the champion for rock ‘n’ roll," said Natkin. "And so he was going to blow up the disco records between games of the doubleheader."

Natkin said he had an ominous feeling even before the promotion started as tens of thousands of young people filled the ballpark, with thousands more locked outside trying to sneak in.

"They didn’t have enough security for 50,000 people. They had enough security for 2,000 people," Natkin said. "And I’m just looking around the place. It was like we were the Christians against the lions. Everywhere we looked there were people screaming and yelling. I mean, it was pretty crazy."

Natkin joined Dahl in centerfield where a giant bin had been set up holding disco records to be destroyed.

"They brought a microphone out, and he gave a little speech about how disco was evil and rock ‘n’ roll was great and then he said ‘Ok, we’re going to blow up these records now,’" Natkin said. "And he counted down three, two, one and boom. The explosion happened and everything was up for grabs at that point."

Thousands of people suddenly poured onto the field. It was Comiskey chaos.

"They pulled all the bases up," Natkin said. "They tipped over the batting cage. They lit a bonfire in centerfield. They almost couldn’t help themselves. It was a party on the field."

He added, "I don’t think anybody really meant any harm. They were just over-amped on the event."

Capturing history

Big picture view:

As thousands of fans streamed across the field, Natkin took a famous picture while balanced on the hood of a Jeep carrying Dahl around the outfield warning track.

"The driver got scared. And he floored it. And I’m holding onto my camera with one hand and the windshield wiper with the other hand to keep from falling off the hood of the jeep," Natkin recalled.

The White Sox were forced to forfeit the second game of the doubleheader as scores of Chicago police in riot gear tried to disperse the crowd, resulting in 39 arrests.

Natkin’s photos of the fiasco have since become iconic, filling books and documentaries, detailing an event we’re still talking about 46 years later.

"I'm proud of the fact I captured that moment in time, which was a pretty historical moment in the history of sports and Chicago," said Natkin. "There aren’t going to be any more events like this for me to photograph. I don’t think anybody in Major League Baseball is stupid enough to do another event like this."

Natkin said every year on the anniversary of Disco Demolition he still gets flooded with online orders for his pictures of the event, which can be purchased by going to his website.