'Dispensary 33' may open in Des Plaines, as Libertyville again considers recreational pot sales

Des Plaines could soon be getting its first cannabis dispensary.

An Evanston-based company is looking at a vacant building on Miner Street in the city's downtown area.

The business would open under the name "Dispensary 33." They already have locations in Chicago.

The Des Plaines City Council will meet next Monday to review the proposal.

Meanwhile, recreational marijuana sales could be coming to Libertyville.

The village board is meeting Tuesday night to talk about it.

The village banned the sale of marijuana back in 2019, after it was legalized.

Village leaders say a public hearing will also be held.