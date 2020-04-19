District 214 student 'likely' died from COVID-19, superintendent says

article

A student from north suburban Arlington Heights likely died due to the coronavirus, the District 214 superintendent said Saturday.

In a letter distributed to parents through the district's website, Supt. David Schuler said the student died this week.

"It is my unfortunate responsibility to inform you of the passing of one of our students this week, likely due to complications related to COVID-19," Schuler said.

The school the student attended was not disclosed in the letter.

Schuler said at least one additional student is in intensive care due to the virus.

"We will continue to move forward to see the sunrise again one day; however, this week in our District is marked by pain and sadness," Schuler said. "My family’s thoughts and prayers are with these families and all members of our District’s school community during this global pandemic."

Illinois surpassed 29,000 cases on Saturday after 125 new deaths were announced.