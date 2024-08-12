DNC 2024: Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx vows to prosecute violent behavior

Protest groups are vowing tens of thousands of demonstrators to make their voices heard during the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling has stated that the CPD will proactively arrest anyone involved in an event that veers into violence, with those arrested being taken to the courthouse at Belmont and Western Avenues. Despite this warning, Snelling assured Chicagoans they should continue their lives as usual next week.

"People in the city of Chicago shouldn’t be afraid," Snelling said during a Monday afternoon presentation before the City Club of Chicago. "You should not be afraid to go about your day and do what you normally do. Will there be disruptions in traffic? Yes. So you’re going to see a lot more traffic. But you’re also going to see a lot more officers. High visibility of officers, bike patrol, you’re going to see all of those things out there."

Snelling said there will be a stepped up police presence not just around the United Center and McCormick Place, but also on Michigan Avenue to prevent any kind of looting or vandalism.

He also said out of town officers will solely guard infrastructure, including any building housing delegates or media. They will not be policing anywhere outside those areas.

Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx has had a longstanding policy not to charge anyone arrested for protesting peacefully, but she said Monday that her office will prosecute for the two V's - violence and vandalism.

"Our intent with the limited resources we have and the number of people we have in town is to focus on those engaging in behavior that is violent and endangers those around them, including law enforcement officers as well," Foxx said.

And pro-Palestinian protest groups have been in a long court battle over how close to the United Center they'll get to march - a judge's decision is expected on that Tuesday.