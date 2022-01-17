Doctor accused of spreading COVID-19 misinformation sues Houston Methodist

A Houston doctor, who was in the spotlight late last year after being suspended by Houston Methodist Hospital for spreading information related to COVID-19 they called "harmful to the community," has responded with a lawsuit.

Dr. Mary Bowden, an ear, nose and throat specialist, who runs a private practice in River Oaks, announced the suit on Monday morning.

In the lawsuit, she's asking for data from Methodist detailing the effects of the vaccines and financial reportes.

Dr. Bowden, who had provisional privileges at Houston Methodist, resigned in mid-November 2021 after the public back-and-forth with the hospital.

In a series of tweets, Houston Methodist Hospital wrote that Dr. Bowden had been using her social media to express political opinions about the COVID-19 vaccine and treatments. Methodist also confirmed Dr. Bowden had never admitted a patient at the hospital.

Dr. Bowden had tweeted that "Vaccine mandates are wrong" and shared about her battle to give her patients Ivermectin, a controversial drug hailed as a treatment for COVID-19 by some.

Houston Methodist said Dr. Bowden was "spreading dangerous misinformation which is not based in science."

In a press conference back in November, Dr. Bowden said she did not appreciate the way Methodist handled the situation. She says it led to her name being "vilified" and people calling her "the sister of the devil."

She added that she was focusing on treating the unvaccinated. "Eliminate the mandates, let people have a choice."

