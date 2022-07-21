Doctor provides tips on how to avoid pickleball injuries

Pickleball is all the rage and gaining popularity among retirees, but while it’s a great way for them to stay active and in-shape, the game is sending many older players to the doctor’s office.

"I'm definitely seeing a combination of 'this irritated something I already had,' plus some people saying, 'I didn't have this. Now I do. Is it ok, and can I go back to playing cause I want to play so bad!'" said Dr. Julia Breune with Midwest Orthopedics at Rush.

Breune said patients are presenting with injuries ranging from neck and lower back pain, to rotator cuff and ankle sprains, to hand and wrist fractures — often times from beginner players using muscles they haven't in a while, and pushing themselves too hard, too quickly.

"The transition from doing a low-level or medium-level [exercise] and now they're going to a stop/start ballistics sport, that's when they end up seeing me," Breune said.

To avoid injury, Dr. Bruene recommends players follow weekly at-home beginner yoga instructionals and to show up to games very well hydrated, to give muscles more spring and minimize the chances of a tear or strain.