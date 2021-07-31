Doctor says correct precautions are being taken to avoid turning Lollapalooza into 'super spreader'

Day three at Lollapalooza 2021 is expected to draw the largest crowd yet with hundreds of thousands of music lovers from around the world.



Chicago police were out in full force on bikes and scattered throughout.

It was the first day masks were required worn in all indoor spaces at Grant Park.



With COVID numbers citywide and statewide headed in the wrong direction, healthcare leaders insist the event should not turn into a super spreader because of the large number of attendees vaccinated since day one.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP



"I think the rates are gonna go up, not sure it's connected to Lollapalooza, because the Delta variant is out there," said Dr. Vishnu Chundi of Chicago Medical Society. "Masking indoors is what you need to do."



A group that said they were from the "Center for Covid Control" setup and delivered about 100 rapid covid tests free of charge along Michigan & Van Buren. They eventually got booted by police for not having a permit.



However, with your vaccination card or a negative PCR test in hand, once inside the festival, Lolla fans had a blast. Saturdays headliners include Limp Bizket, Journey and Post Malone.

Advertisement



