Lost stuff at Lollapalooza includes lots of vaccination cards, iPhones, and at least two boots

What do people leave behind at the Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago?

As of Saturday afternoon, more than 800 items were listed in Lollapalooza's online Lost and Found, including a shocking number of driver's licenses (people, how did you get home?) and vaccination cards (people, how did you get back into the festival the next day?)

Also among the lost items were a pink boot and a white boot. People, did you not realize you were missing one shoe but not the other?

The lost and found at Lollapalooza includes dozens if not hundreds of lost iPhones, and a large variety of portable phone chargers.

