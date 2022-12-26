Chicago alderman hosts annual dodgeball tournament

It was a fun day for some local kids in the area.

19th Ward Ald. Matt O'Shea hosted his annual dodgeball tournament.

The tournament was held at the Chicago High School for Agricultural Sciences, with kids from preschool through eighth grade taking part.

Teams are picked at random and organized by age, and admission is just $1.

Officials said the goal was to give kids something fun to take part in.

The event is sponsored by the 19th Ward Youth and Community Foundation.