Dog adopted from Phoenix animal shelter gets big break in upcoming Disney movie

As the old saying goes, every dog has its day, and that couldn't be truer for one dog who was adopted from a Phoenix animal shelter.

HALO Animal Rescue says Monte, who was adopted from them in 2018 and came from Las Cruces, New Mexico, will star as Tramp in the upcoming Disney live-action movie Lady and the Tramp.

"His adopters say he's been such a good boy and loving life," read a portion of the post.

According to the Las Cruces Sun News, Monte is a two-year-old terrier mix who was rescued from the Animal Services Center of the Mesilla Valley in Las Cruces by HALO in April 2018. The newspaper reported that Monte was adopted by animal trainers.

Lady and the Tramp was first released as an animated movie in 1955, and tells a romantic story involving a pampered dog named Lady and a streetwise dog named Tramp. According to Disney, the live-action film will feature Justin Theroux as the voice for Tramp. The movie is set to be released on Disney's new streaming service on November 12.