Dog killed in Des Plaines apartment fire

A dog was killed in an apartment fire in Des Plaines on Sunday.

The fire started around 2:51 p.m. in the garden level unit at 670 Beau Court. Firefighters searched the building and while all the people made it out safely, they did fin a dog in the unit where the fire started. Resuscitation was done on scene, and a police officer raced the dog to a vet, but it died.

The unit where the fire happened is uninhabitable. The other two units suffered minor smoke issues and can be occupied once power and gas are restored.

The Red Cross is helping the occupants of the damaged unit.