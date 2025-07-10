Dogs die in Glenview house fire

The Brief A fire broke out Saturday afternoon at a two-story home in Glenview, killing two dogs inside. Firefighters arrived to find smoke pouring from the front door, windows, and roof, but no people were hurt. The house was declared uninhabitable, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.



Two dogs died after a fire broke out Saturday afternoon in suburban Glenview.

What we know:

The fire started around 12:30 p.m. at a two-story home located at 1228 Roosevelt Avenue, according to Glenview officials.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, smoke was coming from the front door, windows and roof. Neighbors told crews that the house was unoccupied except for two dogs.

Five fire engines were called to the scene along with two fire trucks and three ambulances.

Firefighters were able to recover the dogs' bodies after they died due to smoke inhalation. No residents or firefighters were injured by the blaze.

The home was deemed uninhabitable after the fire but no damage estimates were given.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.