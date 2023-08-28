Dogs from Texas arrive in Chicago to find forever homes

There was a life-saving delivery at the DuPage County Airport Monday afternoon as a plane packed with dogs from a Texas shelter headed to new homes in the Chicago area.

The canine caravan was carried to the Chicago area by an organization called "Dog Is My Copilot," which saves animals that would otherwise be euthanized by taking them to areas of the country with available shelter space.

"There’s a huge need for it. Most all the animals always come from the south, and they move up to the north. And my understanding is just about every animal that we drop off is already fostered or adopted," said Shane Bradburn, pilot for ‘Dog Is My Copilot.'

On the ground to greet the animals were volunteers from the "Almost Home Foundation" of Schaumburg, which is a non-profit dog and cat rescue.

The organization will hold the dogs in their shelter until suitable adoption families are found.

"We are going to take them straight to the Almost Home Foundation in Schaumburg, get them all cleaned up, vaccinated, spayed, neutered, and find them a permanent, loving home," said Jackie Gugliemo, from Almost Home Foundation.

"We've gotten dogs that needed $18,000 surgeries or were heart warm positive or were pregnant. Our last transport there was a pregnant dog. We didn't know she was pregnant, she gave birth on the way to her foster’s house," said Kelly Kane, also from the Almost Home Foundation.

If you’re interested in adopting one of the dogs, you can go to the group’s website: almosthomefoundation.org.