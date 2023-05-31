Dolton mayor faces scrutiny over questionable use of public funds for personal charity

They say charity begins at home, but for a south suburban politician, it apparently starts with your tax dollars.

FOX 32 Chicago and the Illinois Answers Project have been investigating the questionable use of thousands of dollars in public funds for a politician's personal charity.

Tiffany Henyard Cares Foundation was established last year on behalf of a woman who holds not one, but two elected positions. Tiffany Heynard serves as the Dolton mayor and Thornton Township supervisor.

Last October, Henyard led a group of Dolton and Thornton Township employees and political supporters on a march and bike ride to Springfield to raise awareness for her charity.

However, FOX 32 and the Illinois Answers Project have now learned that the trip and charity are fueled, at least in part, by taxpayer dollars.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

On the day Henyard's charity was chartered, it was given $10,000 by the Thornton Township Board, which Henyard leads.

Both the township and Dolton taxpayers were unknowingly paying for the meals and hotel rooms for the marchers on government credit cards and for the multiple township and village vehicles that accompanied the march.

Dolton Trustee Jason House, a frequent critic of Henyard's, says that is unacceptable.

"It was very disturbing to hear these things and see these receipts that appear to be connected to it. And I think the taxpayers deserve better than that," said House.

On Wednesday at 9 p.m., we'll show you what happened when FOX 32 started asking Henyard some tough questions about her charity and much more on how all those tax dollars were being funneled into the charity.

