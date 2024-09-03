Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard defies trustees' meeting postponement, plans to proceed

The Brief Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard is clashing with village trustees over a postponed meeting. Henyard's attorney claims the trustees violated state law by failing to provide proper notice of the postponement. Despite the postponement, Henyard plans to convene the meeting and make village appointments.



Tensions are rising in Dolton as Mayor Tiffany Henyard prepares to move forward with a meeting that village trustees postponed, sparking yet another clash between the mayor and the board.

The controversy stems from the trustees' decision to reschedule Tuesday night’s regular board meeting to Thursday, September 12. The trustees' publicist said the change was necessary to address several urgent matters, including finalizing the village budget, establishing a new bank account, and hiring a new auditor.

However, Henyard’s attorney, Beau Brindley, argues that the trustees failed to provide proper notice for the postponement, which he claims violates Illinois law.

"The mayor was given no notice by the board that they were going to cancel or postpone or do anything with this meeting," Brindley said, adding that state law requires 10 days' notice to reschedule or cancel a meeting. He believes the board's actions are interfering with Henyard’s ability to perform her duties as mayor.

Despite the expected absence of at least three trustees, Henyard intends to convene the meeting on Tuesday night and make a series of new village appointments. If there is no quorum, her attorney says she will use the opportunity to address what he describes as the board’s inappropriate conduct and behavior.

The postponed meeting is the latest in a series of disputes between Henyard and the village trustees, adding to ongoing drama within the Dolton government.