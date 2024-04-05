Tiffany Henyard controversy: Dolton looks to hire Lori Lightfoot to investigate mayor

Four Dolton trustees are looking to hire former Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot to investigate their mayor, Tiffany Henyard, as the village finds itself embroiled in controversy.

The investigation stems from a series of events surrounding a trip to Las Vegas in May 2023. Allegations of serious misconduct surfaced, which prompted Henyard and her administration to come under scrutiny.

The trip, initially billed as an opportunity for economic development, involved Henyard, Village Trustees and personnel from Dolton and Thornton Township. However, upon Henyard's return, there was allegedly a notable lack of communication regarding any potential economic benefits or events from the trip.

The Board of Trustees also recently learned of sexual assault allegations made by a former Village employee against one of Dolton's elected trustees during the Las Vegas trip.

It is alleged that Henyard and her administration have attempted to conceal these allegations and their reporting, raising questions about transparency and accountability within the village.

In recent weeks, the Las Vegas Police Department initiated a criminal investigation into alleged sexual misconduct. However, the Mayor's administration claims to have conducted an "independent" investigation, the details of which have allegedly not been shared with the Village Board.

Reports have also surfaced regarding disciplinary actions taken against both the alleged victim and a Dolton police officer who knew about the incident.

The Village Board says it wants a thorough investigation into the trip, including all expenditures, allegations of misconduct and internal investigations.

Additionally, the Board is looking for clarity on financial matters. Over the past year, the Board says it has repeatedly sought crucial financial information, including banking records and accounting details, from Henyard and her administration. Despite these requests, their inquiries have allegedly been met with silence, leaving the Board deeply concerned about the state of the Village's finances.

Of particular concern to the Board are allegations of reckless spending and unauthorized actions by Henyard and her administration.

The Board of Trustees says it is proposing to appoint Lightfoot as additional legislative counsel because she is both a former mayor and former federal prosecutor.

Lightfoot would be tasked with investigating the allegations and other related matters, providing periodic updates to the Board and delivering a comprehensive report at the investigation's conclusion.

The Board is set to vote on the resolution at a special village board meeting Monday night.

If approved by the Board, her law firm will charge $400 per hour for her services.