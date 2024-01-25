Domestic disturbance call at Joliet apartment leads to man's arrest

A Joliet man was arrested on an unrelated charge after police were called to his apartment for a domestic disturbance.

The incident happened at 3:13 a.m., Thursday, in the 300 block of North Broadway Street at Riverwalk Homes.

Police were initially called for a domestic disturbance. When officers arrived, they heard a man yelling and threatening to shoot a female.

Officers told the occupants of the apartment that they were at the door and commanded them to come outside. However, those commands were ignored, police say.

Police say they initially believed that someone inside was armed and they called for backup from the Special Operations Squad and Crisis Negotiator Team.

A short time later, a woman came out of the apartment and said there was no disturbance occurring.

Negotiators then spoke with a man, identified as 29-year-old Lamaris George and two other men inside the apartment. They all came outside and police were able to search the apartment.

No firearms were found and there was no further evidence of criminal activity, police say.

After further investigation, George was found to have an active warrant in Will County for missing court on a previous resisting/obstructing a peace officer charge.

He's currently being held in the Will County Jail.