Donald Trump speaks at the Economic Club of Chicago

Former President Donald Trump is in the Windy City Tuesday to speak at the Economic Club of Chicago.

Bloomberg News Editor-in-Chief John Micklethwait and the Economic Club of Chicago will co-host an interview with Trump at the Fairmont Chicago beginning at 11 a.m.

This is a closed event, only open to members of the Economic Club of Chicago and their guests.

There has been increased security around the venue and at Trump Tower since the former president arrived Monday night.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker released a statement the following statement ahead of Trump's appearance:

"Every time he opens his mouth, Donald Trump reminds us that he is a racist, misogynist 34-time convicted felon who doesn’t care about anyone but himself. On a recent visit to Chicago, he spewed insults at Kamala Harris and no doubt we’ll hear it again today as he tries to peddle his economic plans that would raise costs for American families by $4,000, spike inflation, and kill jobs…"

The U.S. Palestinian Community Network (USPCN) plans to protest Trump's visit. The group said they would gather outside the Fairmont Hotel at 10:30 a.m.