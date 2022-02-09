Done with dibs: Chicago to remove items saving city parking spots Friday

Now that warmer temperatures and city snow removal have helped clear Chicago's side streets after our last snowstorm, the city says it's time to move your dibs.

That doesn't diminish the hard work a lot of residents put in to shoveling out spots to park.

But no snow means no dibs, and starting Friday, the city Department of Streets and Sanitation will be collecting all the lawn furniture, buckets and stools still holding spots.

For North Side resident Tiberiu Stefan, it's not a moment too soon. Wednesday morning, he said he had been waiting 15 minutes to find parking. The recent California transplant called dibs "stupid".

"I lose my time, I come late to my job. The people put the chairs out for days. This is stupid for me. The snow is clear now you know," said Stefan.

"I made the big mistake and moved from California to Chicago...now I'm gonna move back," he said.

Gale Steele has dibs on a spot she shoveled in front of her home on North Sawyer.

"I actually feel a little guilty about it, as you can see there's not that much snow out there now."

Steel said it's time to move the barstools out of the street, but only until the next snow. She thinks dibs are a fact of life.

"I think we should keep dibs. It's a Chicago thing. You dig out that spot and when parking is at a premium, like if you are in a zoned parking area, it's really hard to get parking and who wants to walk three or four blocks when you get home from work after a long day?"

Someone on Steele's block called Chicago police to report being threatened when she took it upon herself to move someone's dibs.

This Friday, you can let Streets and Sanitation do the dirty work. Your neighbors have to move it or lose it.