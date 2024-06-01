This donut shop in Chicago was named best in Illinois in 2024 by Yelp

A renowned donut shop on Chicago's South Side has been named the best in Illinois in 2024, according to Yelp's Elite Squad.

Old Fashioned Donuts is located at 11248 S Michigan Avenue in the Roseland neighborhood and is open six days a week from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

According to Yelp reviewers, the shop is most known for its giant Texas glazed donuts, giant croissants, giant bow-tie donuts and apple fritters, but also has a vast assortment of other sweet treats.

The shop also made Yelp's top U.S. donut shop list in 2023. It was founded in 1972 by Buritt Bulloch, also known as Mr. B, according to Yelp.

Mr. B's favorite item is the buttermilk cake donut and it's the first type of treat he makes when the shop opens, Yelp said.

"Someone please call Nine One One!!! These donuts are Poisooooooooon! Poison! Ok, maybe not poisonous, but these donuts are CRAZY ahhmazing! They must be bad because they taste So. Incredibly. Good," Shay B., a Yelp reviewer, said.

"OMG, definitely the best donuts ever and the fact that they have been in the same place forever, speaks for itself," said Brenda D. on Yelp.

The Yelp Elite Squad also compiled some of the top donut trends they spotted while putting together this list.

The top shops highlight local flavors, the dough separates the best donuts from the good donuts and if you want to get your hands on the best donuts, you might have to "wake up before dawn," according to Yelp.

You know the saying, "the early bird gets the worm?" Well, it seems the same can be said about trying some of the tastiest treats.

To see the full list of top donut shops by state, follow this link.