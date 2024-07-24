Double Duty Classic celebrates high school athletes, Black baseball tradition

The Double Duty Classic is back this year with a renewed commitment to investing in high school athletes and continuing the strong legacy of Black baseball.

Wednesday's game began at 6 p.m. with about 500 attendees.

It's an occasion these high school baseball players will always remember, with family members in the stands and college scouts with radar guns tracking speed.

The Double Duty Classic highlights top talent from around the country.

"My son has been playing since 4-years-old. This is a dream for him," said Ena Humphries.

Historically, Negro Leagues games brought 50,000 fans to Old Comiskey Park. Starting in 1933, it became the biggest event in Black America, attracting people from across the country.

There's pitching, hitting and sliding, and best of all, a brotherhood formed along the way.

Today, studies show 6% of Major League Baseball players are African American.

The Double Duty Classic is hosted by the White Sox, shining a light on great history and promoting the next generation of Black baseball players.