Double shooting in the Loop leaves two men critically wounded

Two men were critically wounded in a shooting early Sunday in the Loop.

They were arguing with another man and a woman about 12:05 a.m. in the 200 block of South Wabash Avenue when the shooter pulled out a handgun and opened fire, Chicago police said. The man and woman, who was wearing all pink, were last seen going southbound on Wabash.

The older victim, 40, was shot in the back and shoulder and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

The other man, 37, was shot twice in the chest and transported to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

No one was in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.