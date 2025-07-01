Video shows teen victims did not attack Douglass Park shooting suspect, prosecutors say

The Brief Prosecutors said the Douglass Park shooting suspect's claims of self-defense were contradicted by video of the incident and "numerous" witnesses. Charles Leto, 55, was charged with shooting two teens, one fatally, after an argument at the park last week. The shooting left a 15-year-old boy dead and a 14-year-old seriously wounded after being shot in the neck.



While the man accused of shooting two teens, one fatally, at Douglass Park last week claimed self-defense, prosecutors say video and witness statements tell a different story.

The shooting left a 15-year-old boy dead and a 14-year-old boy seriously wounded after being hit in the neck.

The suspect, Charles Leto, 55, appeared in court on Tuesday, where prosecutors detailed what they say happened before the shooting.

What we know:

Around 7 p.m. on June 26, someone had taken Leto’s bike from where it was parked and left it up the stairs, although prosecutors said there was no information that the victims in the case were responsible.

Leto, who was employed as a lifeguard at the Douglass Park Pool, retrieved his bike and got into a brief verbal argument with one of the 15-year-old victims.

The suspect walked his bike up the sidewalk, stopped, and flipped his bike upside down. He took off his backpack and began to search through it when the three victims were walking nearby.

Prosecutors said none of the "numerous" witnesses who were interviewed heard the victims threaten Leto. None of the victims were armed with any weapons.

As the victims walked closer to Leto, one of them "reached toward" his bike. That’s when Leto allegedly stood up, pointed his gun at the boy, and fired a single shot. The teen was hit in the lower back and fell to the ground, prosecutors said.

Leto then allegedly turned and fired shots at the other two teens standing in the grassy area. One of the teens put his hands in the air, and both boys walked backwards, away from Leto.

A 14-year-old boy was shot in the neck and fell to the ground. The other boy, 15, was not hit by any bullets.

Prosecutors said Leto called 911 after the shooting and claimed he was attacked by the boys, a claim contradicted by video and witness statements.

The first victim died from the gunshot wound to his back. The teen shot in the neck was in critical condition with life-threatening injuries. The bullet shattered his vertebrae and severed an artery, which brought blood to his brain.

Leto had no prior criminal history, according to prosecutors. But on Monday, an attorney representing the victims in the shooting confirmed that Leto was also accused of shooting two dogs, one fatally, in Lake View in 2023.

No one was every charged in that shooting.