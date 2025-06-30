Chicago man charged with shooting 2 teens, 1 fatally, accused of shooting 2 dogs in 2023

The Brief The man charged with shooting two teens in Douglass Park last week was also accused of shooting two dogs back in 2023. Charles Leto was charged with murder and attempted murder after two boys were shot last Thursday. He was also accused of shooting two dogs in Lake View in 2023, according to an attorney.



The man charged in connection with the shooting of two teenagers, one fatally, at Douglass Park last week was also accused of shooting two dogs in Lake View back in 2023.

Charles Leto, 55, was charged with murder and attempted murder after two boys, ages 14 and 15, were shot in Douglass Park last Thursday. A third victim was allegedly shot at but was not injured.

What we know:

The dog owner said Leto was the person who allegedly shot the dogs, one fatally, in the 1000 block of George Street back in February of 2023, according to attorney Jeff Neslund, who represents the victims in the Douglass Park shooting.

(Chicago Police Department)

Police scanner traffic indicated at the time that the alleged gunman shot the dogs as they were being walked by their owner.

Police said the man felt threatened as the dogs approached him. The dogs were not on leashes.

No one was taken into custody or arrested in connection with the shooting of the dogs.

The backstory:

Last Thursday, Leto was accused of pulling out a gun and shooting both teens. The 14-year-old was shot in the neck while the 15-year-old was shot in the back.

Both were transported to Stroger Hospital where the 15-year-old died. The 14-year-old was initially listed in serious condition, and the family's attorney said he was in the Intensive Care Unit.

A local pastor said that the 14-year-old victim is his great-nephew and the cousin of Laquan McDonald. McDonald was 17 years old when he was fatally shot by former Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke in 2014, sparking protests and nationwide outrage.

Leto was arrested on Thursday in the 1400 block of S. Sacramento Drive, minutes after the shooting occurred.

He was charged with murder, attempted murder, aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm, and aggravated discharge of a firearm in an occupied vehicle.