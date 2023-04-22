Downers Grove man charged with reckless driving after injuring 2 in Brighton Park crash

A 19-year-old man was charged with reckless driving following a crash that injured two people in Brighton Park earlier this month.

Police say Ricardo Ortega-Flores, of Downers Grove, was arrested Thursday when he was identified as the person responsible for a two-car crash that happened on April 2.

The crash occurred in the 4200 block fo South Kedzie Avenue.

Ortega-Flores was allegedly speeding when he collided with another car leaving two of his passengers, ages 17 and 19, seriously injured.

Ricardo Ortega-Flores (CPD)

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

He was charged with two felony counts of reckless driving and two felony counts of leaving the scene of an accident involving injuries.

Ortega-Flores was scheduled to appear in bond court Saturday.