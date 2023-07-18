Downers Grove restaurant for sale after manager allegedly exposed himself to employees

The Downers Grove restaurant where a manager is accused of exposing himself to female employees is being sold.

The manager, 42-year-old Armando Romero-Mendoza, of Plainfield, allegedly showed an adult female employee his private parts on June 5 at the restaurant located in the 5100 block of Main Street.

Then, on June 8, he allegedly showed a juvenile female employee his genitals.

He has been charged with two misdemeanor counts of public indecency, police said.

Now, a realtor has listed the restaurant, Capri, for sale.

The listing describes it as "a turnkey restaurant with a five-year lease."

No price was given.

The accused manager will be back in court next month.