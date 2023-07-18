Expand / Collapse search

Downers Grove restaurant for sale after manager allegedly exposed himself to employees

By FOX 32 News
Published 
Downers Grove
FOX 32 Chicago

Downers Grove restaurant for sale after manager charged

The Downers Grove restaurant where a manager is accused of exposing himself to female employees is being sold.

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. - The Downers Grove restaurant where a manager is accused of exposing himself to female employees is being sold.

The manager, 42-year-old Armando Romero-Mendoza, of Plainfield, allegedly showed an adult female employee his private parts on June 5 at the restaurant located in the 5100 block of Main Street.

Then, on June 8, he allegedly showed a juvenile female employee his genitals.

He has been charged with two misdemeanor counts of public indecency, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Now, a realtor has listed the restaurant, Capri, for sale.

The listing describes it as "a turnkey restaurant with a five-year lease."

No price was given.

The accused manager will be back in court next month.