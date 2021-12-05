Downtown chaos: Chicago police arrest 21 juveniles, two officers are injured, bus driver attacked

A gunshot wound, 21 juveniles arrested, two officers injured, one bus driver attacked, nine curfew citations: It was a busy Saturday night for Chicago police in the downtown area.

Chicago police arrested 21 juveniles downtown on Saturday night after calls came in of a large group. An additional nine juveniles were cited for curfew violations.

Police said one juvenile had a gunshot wound to the arm and was taken to the hospital.

Two officers were injured, including one who had a broken arm.

Two replica guns were recovered.

A CTA bus driver was also attacked in the Loop on Saturday night; a 15-year-old was arrested.

Chicago police said that they had "sufficient resources deployed to manage the crowd and ensure public safety."

